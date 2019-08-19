PSG and Bayern Munich make approach over surprise Juventus transfer raid

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are both being linked with an interest in the transfer of Juventus midfielder and former Liverpool star Emre Can.

The Germany international has perhaps not had the impact expected of him since joining Juve on a free transfer from Liverpool last summer, and it could be that he’s set to make a speedy exit from the club.

Can has shown he can be a top performer on his day, having long been a key player during his time at Anfield, so it’s little surprise to see Football Italia, citing reports from Calciomercato and Tuttosport, linking him with a big move next as both clubs are said to have made enquiries over a potential deal.

The report explains that Can was linked with both PSG and Bayern before leaving Liverpool for Juventus, so it makes sense that they might still hold an interest in snapping him up.

The 25-year-old can play a variety of roles in midfield and defence, so would surely be a useful asset for most top European sides.

Juventus, meanwhile, had a busy summer and signed both Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot in midfield, perhaps pushing Can down the pecking order.