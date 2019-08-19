Real Madrid could reportedly wrap up the transfer of Tottenham star Christian Eriksen in ‘hours’, according to the latest gossip in Spain.

Don Balon claim Los Blancos are looking at Eriksen due to being pessimistic about their prospects of signing either Neymar or Paul Pogba this summer, for a variety of reasons.

Eriksen is another world class attacking player who could do the job for Real, and Don Balon report that Spurs have named their price at around £82million.

Madrid, however, expect they can get the Denmark international for less than that due to his current contract situation at Tottenham, according to Don Balon.

The 27-year-old is out of contract with the north London club next summer, and that also allows him to agree on a free transfer to a foreign club by January, even if he wouldn’t actually move until his deal expired at the end of the season.

This puts Tottenham under big pressure to cash in now, so it may be that we’ll see some progress on this long-running transfer saga very soon.