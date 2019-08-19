Ernesto Valverde looks set to clash with Barcelona’s board regarding the future of Brazilian midfielder Rafinha Alcantara.

Rafinha played his first game in what seemed like forever for Barca during their clash against Athletic Bilbao on Friday, however he wasn’t able to prevent his side from suffering a 1-0 defeat.

The 26-year-old hasn’t really featured a lot for the Blaugrana’s first team in the past couple years, something that is mainly down to his persistent injury troubles.

And given this, it seems like the club are determined are to get rid of the midfielder, something that won’t please manager Valverde.

According to Don Balon, Barca are still looking at getting rid of Rafinha despite his impressive cameo against Bilbao last week, however Valverde is keen on keeping the player at the club for the season ahead.

Given this, it now seems as if the two parties could be set to clash over the future of Rafinha, with the Brazilian’s status as a Barca player now seemingly up in the air ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.

Rafinha showed in Barca’s La Liga opener that he can be a good back-up option when available, however if Barcelona need to sell players in order to balance the books, it seems like Rafinha is one they’re going to try and get rid of.

Whatever comes of this situation regarding the Brazilian midfielder’s future will be interesting to say the least.

As of right now, it seems like Valverde’s relationship with Barca’s board could become strained over the coming days, as they look set to battle it out over Rafinha’s future at the Nou Camp.