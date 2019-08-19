This European giants are eyeing a loan move for one of Arsenal’s out of favour stars, the ace has no place in Unai Emery’s plans and the Gunners should cash in.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport contributor Forza Roma, Arsenal are prepared to allow Shkodran Mustafi to leave the Gunners on a season-long loan to Roma before the transfer window closes.

Forza Roma also understand that the Italian giants will have an option to sign the star permanently for up to £23m. The report also claims that the Serie A giants are keen on securing the deal as Mustafi’s wages are in line with their current structure.

Mustafi’s unflattering performances for the Gunners have seen the star fall out of favour with manager Unai Emery. The Spaniard looks set to choose Sokratis and deadline day signing David Luiz as his first-choice centre-back’s this season.

Youngsters Calum Chambers and Rob Holding will also be options for Emery, leaving Mustafi surplus to requirements.

Roma are in the market for a new central defender following the departure of Greek star Kostas Manolas to Napoli.

The Sun reveal that Paulo Fonesca’s side have turned to Mustafi after a deal to sign Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren broke down.

Emery also made a statement in a press conference covered by Football.London earlier this month which suggests that the star is being shown the exit door:

Emery on Mustafi: “I spoke with him when we finished last season, I spoke with him when we started pre-season and I spoke with him also two weeks ago saying maybe there was the possibility he can leave.” [via @Football_LDN] — Arsènic™ (@MrArsenicTM) August 9, 2019

Mustafi was left out of the squad for Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Newcastle, it’s clear to see that the German is weakest link of all of the Gunners’ centre-back options.

Mustafi made 31 starts for Arsenal in the league last season but the Gunners need a shake-up at the back if they are to return to their former glory anytime soon.

In recent years Arsenal have leaked goals and the £35m signing of Mustafi, as per BBC Sport, was intended to solve these issues but the World Cup winner has had a torrid time in north London.

Roma are an outfit that have the potential to reach the late knockout stages of the Champions League and Mustafi could be presented with a good chance to get his career back on track in Italy.