Former Leicester City defender Danny Simpson could be set for a return to the Premier League after leaving the Foxes on a free transfer this summer.

The 32-year-old saw his contract at the King Power Stadium expire and has since been linked with a number of clubs.

With the experience and quality shown during his time at Leicester, particularly in their title-winning campaign not so long ago, there is arguably a great opportunity for a side there to snap up Simpson.

According to TeamTalk, both Crystal Palace and Brighton are said to be interested in him, and so it remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached on personal terms to ensure that he’s back in the Premier League in the near future.

A move to Selhurst Park would seem to make plenty of sense given the exit of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Man Utd earlier this summer, and so Simpson could help to fill that void moving forward.

The former United youth ace joined Leicester in 2014 and went on to make 133 appearances for the club and given his role in their title win, it will perhaps be slightly strange for some seeing him line up for an opposing Premier League side this season if a move materialises.