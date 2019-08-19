Former Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery is reportedly close to finally choosing a next club as he is in advanced talks over a free transfer to Fiorentina.

The veteran Frenchman was a high-profile departure from Bayern at the end of last season, along with fellow wide-man Arjen Robben, who eventually decided to retire from football.

It seems Ribery will not be doing the same, however, as well-connected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims the 36-year-old is set to decide on a move to Fiorentina in the coming hours.

Fiorentina are in advanced talks for Franck Ribéry as a free agent. He’s going to decide about his future on next hours. ?? #transfers #Fiorentina — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2019

This would be a fine signing for La Viola, even if only a short-term one as it seems unlikely Ribery can continue to play at the highest level for that much longer.

Still, it’s nice to see such a legendary player looking to continue playing in Europe when many at his age or even younger would surely be off to the Chinese Super League, the MLS, Qatar or somewhere similar at this stage in their careers.

However, it seems Ribery is not simply content to pick up a big pay cheque and play at a lower level, so it could be that he’ll be officially announced as a new Fiorentina player shortly.