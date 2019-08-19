Here’s how Manchester United fans have reacted to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s lineup for tonight’s clash against Wolves, will the Red Devils come away with three points?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made just one change to the side that started off Manchester United’s new campaign with an emphatic 4-0 victory over rivals Chelsea.

The Norwegian has promoted wonderkid Daniel James to the starting lineup after his impressive performance against the Blues last weekend, the 21-year-old scored on his debut for the Manchester outfit in a mammoth clash.

James has taken the place of Andreas Pereira and we expect that England international Jesse Lingard will play at the tip of midfield so that James can be slotted into his natural right-wing position.

Check out United’s lineup below:

Ole makes 1?? change from our opening day victory, with @Daniel_James_97 set to make his first competitive start for #MUFC!#WOLMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2019

Some United fans weren’t pleased to see that Luke Shaw is starting tonight, the England international was bailed out on a few occasions against Chelsea last week and the Red Devils faithful were hoping to see Diogo Dalot in action.

It was revealed that Dalot was amongst several stars that aren’t in the squad today for reasons yet to be disclosed:

Sanchez, Dalot and Fred are also not with the #mufc squad #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 19, 2019

Take a look at some reaction to the team below:

Dalot shoukd be playing ag LB. shaw isn’t good enough. — Erma ? (@Ander21Control) August 19, 2019

Dalot is so much better than Shaw in every aspect, shame really — ? (@fuckoff1244444) August 19, 2019

Dalot at the left> Luke Shaw — Aman??? (@UtdAmxn) August 19, 2019

True I’m happy about that but Dalot can cross and luke shaw can’t make one successful cross — Kacper (@UtdKacper) August 19, 2019

Thought Dalot would be atleast on the bench — Arjun (@StealTheShaw) August 19, 2019

Yeah I'd probs have dalot there over shaw tbf — Jake Wilson (@JakeWilson1011) August 19, 2019

start dalot

over shaw — Free Palestine (@LuthfaBegum9) August 19, 2019

Where’s Dalot at though? — don (@hasanyousvf) August 19, 2019

United will be hoping to get the better of Wolves for the first time since they were promoted to the Premier Leagues, the Wanderers beat the Red Devils twice last season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were phenomenal against the top six last season so United will have to keep their eye on the ball to prevent them coming away from the West Midlands on the wrong side of an upset.