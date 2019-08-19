Menu

‘Isn’t good enough’ – These Manchester United fans react to ace starting against Wolves

Manchester United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Here’s how Manchester United fans have reacted to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s lineup for tonight’s clash against Wolves, will the Red Devils come away with three points?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made just one change to the side that started off Manchester United’s new campaign with an emphatic 4-0 victory over rivals Chelsea.

The Norwegian has promoted wonderkid Daniel James to the starting lineup after his impressive performance against the Blues last weekend, the 21-year-old scored on his debut for the Manchester outfit in a mammoth clash.

James has taken the place of Andreas Pereira and we expect that England international Jesse Lingard will play at the tip of midfield so that James can be slotted into his natural right-wing position.

Check out United’s lineup below:

Some United fans weren’t pleased to see that Luke Shaw is starting tonight, the England international was bailed out on a few occasions against Chelsea last week and the Red Devils faithful were hoping to see Diogo Dalot in action.

It was revealed that Dalot was amongst several stars that aren’t in the squad today for reasons yet to be disclosed:

Take a look at some reaction to the team below:

United will be hoping to get the better of Wolves for the first time since they were promoted to the Premier Leagues, the Wanderers beat the Red Devils twice last season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were phenomenal against the top six last season so United will have to keep their eye on the ball to prevent them coming away from the West Midlands on the wrong side of an upset.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Nuno Espirito Santo Ole Gunnar Solskjaer