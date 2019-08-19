Menu

‘It’s embarrassing’ and ‘it’s not right’ – Gary Neville fumes over Man Utd penalty situation

Gary Neville was left fuming over the penalty farce as Man Utd were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves at Molineux on Monday night.

Marcus Rashford scored from the spot-kick against Chelsea last weekend, but it was Paul Pogba who stepped up this time round after winning the penalty in the second half and had a chance to restore United’s lead.

SEE MORE: Video: Paul Pogba’s penalty for Manchester United saved against Wolves

The Frenchman went on to see his effort saved by Rui Patricio, who in fairness pulled off an excellent save, but it sparked a heated response from Neville in the Sky Sports studio after the game.

As seen in the tweets below quoting his reaction, the former Man Utd star was left furious with the lack of leadership and the lack of clarity over who is taking penalties as he looked back at footage prior to the penalty against Chelsea too.

Speaking after the game, both Rashford and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that there are two assigned penalty takers, but ultimately there should be no reason for discussion between players before a spot-kick, which in turn has led to Neville reacting the way he has.

Time will tell what Solskjaer does moving forward or if he leaves the current system in place, as with Pogba having an awful record from the spot in the Premier League, which is in stark contrast to some of the excellent strikes seen from Rashford from 12 yards out, it surely has to be the latter who takes them from now on.

For Neville though, it’s clear that the system doesn’t sit well with him…

