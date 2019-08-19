Leeds Utd could reportedly be on the verge of signing Hamilton youngster George Stanger, although it’s unclear if he will be allowed to leave on a permanent basis.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have started the new season well, picking up two wins and a draw to sit top of the Championship table.

SEE MORE: Photos: pics show just how close Daniel James came to joining Leeds six months before sealing Man United transfer

After their disappointment in the playoffs last year, they’ll be itching to secure promotion this time round and will hope that they’ve got the quality and depth in the current squad to do so.

According to the Evening Times though, they could be eyeing another long-term reinforcement in the form of Stanger, but it remains to be seen if they can prise him away from Hamilton on a permanent deal.

It’s suggested that the Scottish outfit would prefer a loan exit, and so time will tell if Leeds are willing to take that compromise or would prefer to look elsewhere if they can’t sign him outright.