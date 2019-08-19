Jurgen Klopp showed his class following Harry Wilson’s strike against Aston Villa for Bournemouth on Saturday, as the Liverpool boss sent the LFC loanee a heartwarming message following the game.

Wilson opened his account for the Cherries against Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, with the Welshman bagging a brilliant 25-yard screamer following a mistake from Douglas Luiz.

It was a brilliant strike from Wilson, who looks to be carrying on the form he showed for Derby County last year this time round with the Eddie Howe’s side.

And following his strike, LFC manager Klopp showed his class by sending the youngster a lovely message after the game.

Wilson was shipped out on loan by the Reds this summer, however despite this, it seems like the midfielder is still in Klopp’s mind if his message to him after the game is anything to go off.

As per the Mirror, Klopp sent Wilson a picture of himself combined with the words “Well done – we’re all delighted for you” following the player’s superb strike against Dean Smith’s side.

Given how well he played for Derby last year, we can definitely see Wilson pushing on from here and kickstarting his Bournemouth career, as he looks to help Eddie Howe’s side further establish themselves as a Premier League team this season.

And who knows, should he impress for the Cherries this term, the Welsh international could end up working his way into Liverpool’s first team squad in the not-too-distant future.