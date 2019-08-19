Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has been quoted as appearing to confirm the Reds have discussed a potential free transfer swoop for goalkeeper Michel Vorm.

A good third goalie at a top club is not a superfluous luxury, I have always said this,” Achterberg told NOS.

“Michel Vorm’s arrival has been discussed.”

The Merseyside giants have problems in goal at the moment, with Alisson suffering a bad injury in the first Premier League game of the season against Norwich City.

Luckily, Liverpool had a decent backup ready to go in the form of summer signing Adrian, though he had a less convincing performance in the win over Southampton as a shocking individual error led to a goal by Saints striker Danny Ings.

It’s little surprise Liverpool could be considering alternatives, with the club able to sign free agents outside of the transfer window, which closed for Premier League clubs earlier this month.

Vorm remains without a club since leaving Tottenham at the end of his contract this summer, and is a proven performer at the highest level of English football.

The Dutchman shone in his time with Swansea City and also did a decent job as a backup for Spurs, so could be worth adding to Jurgen Klopp’s squad this season.