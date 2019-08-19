Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed his old club had an interest in Ryan Sessegnon this summer before he ended up sealing a transfer to Tottenham instead.

The new Spurs signing has long been considered one of the most exciting prospects coming through in English football, having caught the eye at previous club Fulham.

It is unsurprising to hear that Liverpool were one of the clubs also looking at Sessegnon, though Carragher has aimed a slight dig in the 19-year-old’s direction by explaining why the Reds didn’t follow through on their interest.

Writing in his column in the Telegraph, the former defender said: “I know Liverpool watched Ryan Sessegnon.

“And saw another player for the future rather than someone who could go straight into the team at left-back.”

Liverpool fans probably won’t be too bothered at missing out on Sessegnon, with Jurgen Klopp having Andrew Robertson as his clear first choice at left-back, most likely for the long term.

Sessegnon could play further forward but currently looks some way off being able to compete to play regularly with competition from the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane out wide.

All in all, LFC probably made the right choice here, even if the England Under-21 international could end up being a big hit at Tottenham.