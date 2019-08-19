Manchester United take on Wolves in their second game of the Premier League season this evening, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not looking in need of too many changes from a hugely satisfying 4-0 opening day win over Chelsea.

The Red Devils were in fine form to thrash their rivals last weekend, though Wolves away could actually end up being a bigger challenge at the moment.

Solskjaer may well stick with what worked against Chelsea, but we think he may also be tempted to look at the impact of super-sub Daniel James and include him from the start this time.

The young Welshman looks a big prospect at Old Trafford, having impressed in pre-season and then scored on his competitive debut for Man Utd against the Blues.

Although he’s still settling in, James is surely now worth giving more opportunities to than Jesse Lingard, who started wide on the right against Chelsea.

The 26-year-old’s career seems to have stalled somewhat and many fans are growing impatient with him.

James may not be able to make the desired impact week in, week out just yet, but it’s worth Solskjaer bedding him in and giving him the opportunity to keep on developing and improving his understanding with his team-mates.

Here’s how we think United should line up away to Wolves tonight…