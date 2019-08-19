Medical tomorrow: Manchester United star a step closer to finalising transfer away

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is reportedly set to put the finishing touches on a transfer to Inter Milan.

The Chile international is seemingly a step closer to completing his move from Old Trafford to the San Siro as he prepares to have a medical with Inter tomorrow, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Man Utd could do with offloading this out-of-favour attacker, with Sanchez proving a major flop since joining the club from Arsenal in January 2018.

It will no doubt be intriguing to see if the 30-year-old can revive his career in Serie A, having shone there earlier in his career with Udinese.

It seems likely, however, that Sanchez is past his best and United will be the only real winners here if they manage to get the player off their books.

The Red Devils also sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter this summer, and it’s certainly a bit baffling to think the Italian giants saw the pair’s combination, or lack thereof, in United shirts and thought they’d try to bring them together again.