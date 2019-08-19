Manchester United legend Nicky Butt has described Mason Greenwood as a player who could become a ‘real superstar’ for the club in the near future.

Speaking to other members of the Class of ’92 in the video below (4.14), Butt picked Greenwood and Angel Gomes as two Man Utd prospects he was most excited about this season.

He singled out Greenwood, however, by praising him as a potential superstar, which will not surprise too many who have seen him play.

The 17-year-old looked outstanding at youth level last season and also caught the eye in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in pre-season this summer.