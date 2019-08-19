Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken about Alexis Sanchez ahead of what looks to be an imminent transfer to Inter Milan.

The Chile international has flopped during his time at Old Trafford and it makes sense that he could now be heading for the exit door while the transfer window remains open in Europe.

Sanchez was rumoured to have been dropped to the reserves while he waits for his move, but in discussing the situation, Solskjaer denied this speculation and said how pleased he was with the player.

“Alexis is such a pro and he comes in working every single day really hard and wants to be a part of this,” Solskjaer said. “It’s these stories he’s been put in the reserves – of course he hasn’t.”

Solskjaer even hinted Sanchez could yet stay and have a key role in the Man Utd first-team this season despite talk of a move to Inter edging closer.

“We don’t have the biggest forward line in terms of numbers so Alexis might end up playing a lot more games than you expect,” the Red Devils boss added. “We expect him to come good at this club. He’s quality.”