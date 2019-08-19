Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a big claim about the natural finishing ability of wonderkid Mason Greenwood.

The teenager caught the eye for the Red Devils in pre-season after producing some incredible numbers for goals and assists at youth level last season.

It’s now thought that Greenwood could be in for more of a key first-team role in the season ahead, especially as Solskjaer could be overly reliant on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up front after selling Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan without signing a replacement.

When asked about who out of Rashford or Martial is the more natural finisher, however, Solskjaer already hinted they need to catch up with Greenwood.

“They’ve still got a way to go, because Mason’s more of a natural finisher than them,” Solskjaer is quoted by ESPN.

This is a huge compliment to the 17-year-old, who truly looks one of the most outstanding talents to come through Man Utd’s academy in years.

Solskjaer is also a legendary finisher from his days as a United player, so knows a thing or two about players’ ability to find the back of the net.

MUFC fans can be very excited by the Norwegian’s claims and will hope they’re backed up by more first-team chances soon.