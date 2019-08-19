Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter recently to call for Frank Lampard to start Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi against Norwich following their draw to Leicester City on Sunday.

The Blues dropped more points against the Foxes yesterday, as Lampard’s men succumbed to a 1-1 draw with Leicester in the club’s first home game of the season.

The west London side had taken the lead the in the match through Mason Mount, however they were pegged back in the 2nd half following a Wilfried Ndidi goal from a James Maddison corner.

Lampard’s side were impressive for the first 20 minutes or so of the match, however come the end of the game, the Blues would’ve found themselves lucky to not have lost the game given some of the chances Leicester spurned in the 2nd half.

The Blues created a few chances themselves during the tie, however most of them were squandered by their attackers.

And following this, fans of the club have taken to Twitter to call for Batshuayi to be started against Norwich this weekend.

Both Giroud and Abraham have had their chances to shine in the Blues’ first two Premier League games so far, and given this, Chelsea fans now think Batshuayi deserves a chance to shine.

Batshuayi needs to start vs norwich. — Eli Naddour (@EliNaddour) August 18, 2019

#batshuayi must start our next game #batshuayi must start our next game #batshuayi must start our next game #batshuayi must start our next game #batshuayi must start our next game #batshuayi must start our next game — CaptainKwaku (@Owurakuchelsea) August 18, 2019

Give Batshuayi a fvcking Chance too. I don’t know how Lampard will do it but Batshuayi much start our next match. No Debate! ##CHELEI — BlueBloodCFC (@Bblood_cfc) August 18, 2019

The mistake from Frank Lampard today.. Was bringing on Willian. Should have brought on Barkley. And Tammy Abraham. Oh deary me. Nothing he's shown so far makes me think he can lead the line at this level. Zero. Batshuayi to start in the next game please #CFC — ?n'golo ? ray?an? (@TheBlooRay__) August 18, 2019

they better have michy batshuayi against norwich #CHELEI — hazard enock (@hazardenock2) August 18, 2019