Some Manchester United fans are massively disappointed after their side’s 1-1 draw with Wolves this evening, these fans think this star was the Red Devils’ worst performer.

The aftermath of Manchester United’s clash with Wolves will be focused on a penalty drama that may shed some light on a potential rift in the Red Devils’ squad.

Anthony Martial’s impressive achievement has well and truly been overshadowed by his teammates, the Frenchman scored with a superb finish to hand the Red Devils the lead.

This strike was Martial’s 50th goal for the Manchester outfit.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side began to stamp their authority on the game after Martial’s opener but this was undone in the early stages of the second-half when Ruben Neves equalised.

The Wolves star scored a stunning goal to raw his team level.

Paul Pogba’s impressive dribbling handed the Red Devils with a glorious chance to restored their lead but the Frenchman missed from the penalty spot. Take a look at the penalty here.

The prime talking point after the game has instantly been changed to the penalty drama that is going on at United, there were four or five senior players discussing the penalty at length before Pogba stepped up.

This suggests that there’s some uncertainty as to who should be taking penalties, Solskjaer needs to assert his authority very quickly after this incident.

Some fans were particularly unimpressed with Jesse Lingard’s performance, the star has made just one goal contribution this calendar year:

Lingard has one Premier League assist and 0 goals in 2019. And yet will start every game. Man Utd are crying out for a midfielder like Bruno Fernandes and expected everything to be fine without bringing in anyone at all. It'll cost them again this season. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 19, 2019

Check out some reaction to United’s performance below:

Lingard shocking again how we didnt get a cam in summer is disgraceful instead we five mata a new deal who cant even run — aok (@aok2012) August 19, 2019

Another 2/10 Lingard performance ? — Browne3581 (@Browne3581) August 19, 2019

Get lingard out of my club. — A M A N ? (@essa_aman) August 19, 2019

Get that irritating Jessie lingard out of the man Utd squad.

Atleast sanchez and romelu would have been a nice shit to watch rather than a useless Jessie. — Aakash Taleda (@Aakash_Khiladi) August 19, 2019

Get Lingard out of my club FFS — Cheaps™ (@MistaChips) August 19, 2019

New season same old shit — karina ?? (@tomdayaz) August 19, 2019

Never want to see lingard in a Utd shirt ever again the fucking dancing merchant — jack ?? (@jackheadnew17) August 19, 2019

Solskjaer needs to inspire his side into making things right against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, the Red Devils really wasted a glorious chance to build some momentum tonight.