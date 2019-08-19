Newcastle Utd are reportedly looking to cut their wage bill by around £125,000-a-week before the transfer deadline closes around Europe this summer.

The Magpies have suffered back-to-back defeats to start the new Premier League campaign, losing out to both Arsenal and Norwich City.

That in turn won’t do much to relieve the pressure on Steve Bruce and his players, but with the transfer window closed for English sides now, it will be about offloading players deemed surplus to requirements in the coming weeks.

As noted by the Chronicle, Henri Saivet, Jack Colback, Achraf Lazaar, Jamie Sterry and Ronaldo Aarons are all on the chopping block having failed to be named in Bruce’s squad for the Premier League this season, and so it remains to be seen if they can be axed.

It’s specifically noted in the report though that due to their demand on wages, a potential move to Panathinaikos could be scuppered for Aarons.

That would suggest that he could be offloaded in a loan move, but ultimately the Greek giants are unwilling or unable to pay his entire salary, which is something that Newcastle are perhaps pushing for.

The 23-year-old has been with Newcastle since 2014, and has made just 27 appearances for the club while also being shipped off on loan spells to Hellas Verona, Slovan Liberec and Sheffield Wednesday.

In turn, it looks to be the sensible decision to get rid of him, but time will tell if the touted issue above will end up seeing any potential exit collapse.