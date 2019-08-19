Real Madrid reportedly continue to be linked with a transfer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar before the end of the summer.

The latest from Don Balon is that Los Blancos failed with an initial offer of cash alongside Keylor Navas, Isco and James Rodriguez, with PSG coming up with a new proposal.

The Spanish outlet now state PSG are asking for around €50million from Real Madrid, along with Raphael Varane and Vinicius Junior moving to the Parc des Princes as part of the deal.

However, the report goes on to suggest that Madrid president Florentino Perez is not prepared to allow Vinicius to leave, with the Brazilian long considered a real wonderkid.

The 19-year-old has shown plenty of promise at the Bernabeu so far and seems a young talent worth investing in, so it’s little wonder PSG might be keen on bringing him in.

It remains to be seen, however, if these two clubs can both agree on players they’d be willing to sign and let go, respectively.