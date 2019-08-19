Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici will reportedly be in Barcelona on Monday evening to step up the pursuit of youngster Juan Miranda.

The Bianconeri have been busy strengthening their squad this summer with the additions of the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot as they look to be in a strong position to compete for major trophies again this season.

However, it appears as though they’re not quite finished yet with the transfer deadline fast approaching in Italy, as they are eyeing a swoop for a Barcelona starlet.

According to Calciomercato, Paratici will travel to Barcelona on Monday evening to present a €10m offer to the Catalan giants for Miranda, with no players offered in exchange.

From a Barca perspective, they’ve addressed a key issue this summer in terms of a lack of quality depth behind Jordi Alba at left-back with the signing of Junior Firpo from Real Betis.

In turn, that should see Miranda fall down the pecking order at the Nou Camp and convince him to consider alternative options to secure a more prominent role elsewhere.

As at any top club, he will still face a battle for a starting berth at Juventus given the ongoing presence of Alex Sandro, while the likes of Mattia De Sciglio and Danilo could show their versatility by filling in if necessary.

However, it appears as though Juventus are keen on raiding Barcelona for one of their top young talents, with the 19-year-old coming through the youth ranks with the reigning La Liga champions, only to be left perhaps a little frustrated over a lack of opportunities at senior level having only made four appearances last season.