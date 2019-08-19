‘Pathetic performance’ and ‘get him out the club’ – These furious Crystal Palace fans react to Sheff Utd defeat

Crystal Palace slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Sunday, and it’s fair to say that their fans were far from impressed.

Roy Hodgson would have been hoping to see his side build on their goalless draw with Everton on the opening day of the season.

However, they returned home empty-handed this weekend and are still without a goal after the first two outings of the new campaign.

In turn, early alarm bells may well be ringing for the Palace faithful, and as seen in the tweets below, there was a furious reaction from some to the result and the concern moving forward.

Time will tell if they can put things right before the international break, but it doesn’t get any easier with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United to come on Saturday.

The Eagles host Colchester in the League Cup after that before entertaining Aston Villa, and based on the reaction below, Hodgson and his players could come under increasing pressure and scrutiny to pick up some positive results.

The manager was singled out for scrutiny too, with some even calling for him to be sacked…

Sheff Utd are a shit team who work hard. We are a shit team that don’t. #cpfc — Lee (@Nelson_Muntz23) August 18, 2019

SO FUCKING ANGRY. EMBARRASSING PRICKS. No Player coming anywhere near the Away Crowd, Zaha straight down the Tunnel with the lot of them. Embarrassing Performance. Speechless. Fucking Hell. Ultimately Sheffield wanted it more. No Ego’s, wanted everything more than us ?? #CPFC — Kieran Moore (@Kieran_Moore6) August 18, 2019

? We're fucking shiiiiiit,

We're fucking shiiiiiit

We're fucking shit

We're fucking shit

We're fucking shiiiiiit ?#CPFC — GazBod (@gazbod) August 18, 2019

Can someone tell me how zaha is worth 70 million? My man got dominated by a 400k RWB from MK dons and switched wing and then got dominated by a free transfer from Portsmouth? #twitterblades #CPFC — Powell (@jpowellsufc) August 18, 2019

Wilfried Zaha really had the audacity to sarcastically put his thumbs up to the away end and walk out after being a prat and also playing worse than Ayew did last week – fuck off.#CPFC — Ciaran (@CiaranCPFC) August 18, 2019

BRACE YOURSELF PALACE FANS!! Roy will be in an interview soon enough saying we fought hard and did exactly what we needed too, we just didn't get the result we wanted Then in the week there will be bangers in training by Wilf#CPFC — GazBod (@gazbod) August 18, 2019

Dreadful from start to finish. No guile, no invention, no pace, no clue. Pathetic performance #cpfc — Chris Waters (@Clapham_Grand) August 18, 2019

Sack Roy tonight please — Sam Waters (@SamWaters1994) August 18, 2019

Fucking awful. Yes Roy’s subs awful yet again but Freedman out, Parish out. We have no full backs. Zaha can’t be arsed. The club is a mess. What a shocking performance against an extremely average side. — Never Give Up (@audreysprayer) August 18, 2019

Absolutely disgusting management by Roy hodgson should be sacked ? — •LoCelsoSzn° (@LoCelsauce) August 18, 2019

Hodgson and Zaha Out — Guy (@_GuyCPFC) August 18, 2019