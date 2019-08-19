Menu

‘Pathetic performance’ and ‘get him out the club’ – These furious Crystal Palace fans react to Sheff Utd defeat

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Sunday, and it’s fair to say that their fans were far from impressed.

Roy Hodgson would have been hoping to see his side build on their goalless draw with Everton on the opening day of the season.

SEE MORE: Wilfried Zaha urged to move to Barcelona or Real Madrid by Souness following £80m star’s failed Arsenal transfer

However, they returned home empty-handed this weekend and are still without a goal after the first two outings of the new campaign.

In turn, early alarm bells may well be ringing for the Palace faithful, and as seen in the tweets below, there was a furious reaction from some to the result and the concern moving forward.

Time will tell if they can put things right before the international break, but it doesn’t get any easier with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United to come on Saturday.

The Eagles host Colchester in the League Cup after that before entertaining Aston Villa, and based on the reaction below, Hodgson and his players could come under increasing pressure and scrutiny to pick up some positive results.

The manager was singled out for scrutiny too, with some even calling for him to be sacked…

More Stories about Roy Hodgson
More Stories Roy Hodgson Wilfried Zaha