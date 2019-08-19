Menu

Video: Puskas Award nominees announced, with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi joined by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and surprise Premier League name

This year’s Puskas Award nominees have been announced by Fifa on their official Twitter feed.

See below as this lot battle it out for the prize handed out each annually to the best goal of the year, with some memorable efforts in there, as usual.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi obviously has a goal in there, with the Argentine’s classic chipped finish against Real Betis last season earning a place.

We also have a typically acrobatic finish from LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and a surprise name if not a surprise goal in Andros Townsend.

The Crystal Palace winger scored an absolute rocket against Manchester City last season and deserves his place among the Puskas nominees, and perhaps even the prize itself.

