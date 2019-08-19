Menu

Video: “Should be in the first team” – Arsenal starlet scores solo stunner and these fans want him promoted

Arsenal FC
Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe has scored a stunning solo effort against Brighton as he continues to look a class above the rest at youth level.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has shone in first-team appearances as well in his career so far, though he’s yet to fully establish himself as part of Unai Emery’s plans.

Still, goals like the one above show he’s got to be in Emery’s plans soon enough, with the Spanish tactician showing a willingness to use academy products like Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in recent times.

Here’s some reaction to Smith Rowe’s quality goal as some fans call for him to get a promotion…

