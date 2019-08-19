Video: “Should be in the first team” – Arsenal starlet scores solo stunner and these fans want him promoted

Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe has scored a stunning solo effort against Brighton as he continues to look a class above the rest at youth level.
The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has shone in first-team appearances as well in his career so far, though he’s yet to fully establish himself as part of Unai Emery’s plans.
Going from 0 to 100 with ESR ?
? @emilesmithrowe x @ArsenalAcademy pic.twitter.com/M9zyeCeOfn
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 19, 2019
Still, goals like the one above show he’s got to be in Emery’s plans soon enough, with the Spanish tactician showing a willingness to use academy products like Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in recent times.
Here’s some reaction to Smith Rowe’s quality goal as some fans call for him to get a promotion…
He should be in the first team imo. pic.twitter.com/1bBPP1qHBl
— The Tollington (@TheTollington) August 19, 2019
ahead of Miki in the pecking order for sure?
— LeFandi (@User_138) August 19, 2019
Send a Ozil to DC and keep ESR in the squad
— KING (@_IKENNA_) August 19, 2019
The dude is making the junior league look too simple for him?
— Ex-Akwa Ibom Corper (@aluks_dray) August 19, 2019
He showed last year he's ready. Get him in the first team. Best return of goals from the youths last year
— Jason wood (@jason280893) August 19, 2019