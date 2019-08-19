Video: “Should be in the first team” – Arsenal starlet scores solo stunner and these fans want him promoted

Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe has scored a stunning solo effort against Brighton as he continues to look a class above the rest at youth level.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has shone in first-team appearances as well in his career so far, though he’s yet to fully establish himself as part of Unai Emery’s plans.

Still, goals like the one above show he’s got to be in Emery’s plans soon enough, with the Spanish tactician showing a willingness to use academy products like Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in recent times.

Here’s some reaction to Smith Rowe’s quality goal as some fans call for him to get a promotion…

He should be in the first team imo. pic.twitter.com/1bBPP1qHBl — The Tollington (@TheTollington) August 19, 2019

ahead of Miki in the pecking order for sure? — LeFandi (@User_138) August 19, 2019

Send a Ozil to DC and keep ESR in the squad — KING (@_IKENNA_) August 19, 2019

The dude is making the junior league look too simple for him? — Ex-Akwa Ibom Corper (@aluks_dray) August 19, 2019