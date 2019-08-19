Roma have reportedly tabled an offer worth up to €25m for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani but there is a key issue that is said to remain in talks.

Following the arrivals of Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral this summer, coupled with the ongoing presence of stalwarts Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, it’s difficult to see where Rugani fits in.

SEE MORE: ‘We love you’ and ‘get well soon’ – These football fans pours out with support for Maurizio Sarri after pneumonia diagnosis

The 25-year-old has already been restricted to just 87 appearances in four seasons with the Turin giants, and so to take his career forward, it could be argued that his best option would be to move elsewhere to secure a more prominent role.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s suggested that Rugani could be on his way to Roma, with a bid being submitted by the Giallorossi after more talks were held.

It’s noted that it would be for an initial €5m season-long loan deal, followed by an option to buy next summer for €20m plus bonuses.

However, that is where there could be an issue for Juventus, as it’s suggested that they want an obligation to buy to be inserted into the deal rather than an option, to ensure that Rugani does indeed move on next summer.

Time will tell if that’s an issue that a compromise can be reached over, but it would seem as though Rugani is edging closer towards an exit from the Bianconeri this summer.

It’s a move that would certainly suit all parties, with Roma needing to fill the void left behind by Kostas Manolas after his move to Napoli.

Time will tell if Rugani is the solution, but Juve do seemingly need to start trimming their squad after also bringing in the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey ahead of the new campaign.