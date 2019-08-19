Tottenham youngster Marcus Edwards has reportedly informed the club he wants to seal a permanent transfer away this month.

According to Football Insider, the highly-rated 20-year-old wants to leave Spurs for a move abroad as he’s not content to drop down to the lower leagues of English football.

Edwards came through Tottenham’s academy and has long looked set for a big future in north London, though it now seems he may have to look elsewhere for playing time.

The England Under-20 international has only made one appearance for Tottenham and been sent out on loan a couple of times.

Football Insider now claim he’s told Spurs he wants out soon, so it will be interesting to see if the club accept those demands.

This shouldn’t necessarily come as too big a blow for THFC, though it’s perhaps not ideal as Christian Eriksen continues to be linked with wanting a move away by ESPN.

The Dane’s departure now, with Spurs unable to sign a replacement until January, could in theory be just what’s needed to give Edwards more opportunities in Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Still, it may be that both players will be on their way out before the transfer window closes for the rest of Europe.