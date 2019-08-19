Video: ‘I don’t listen to rubbish’ – Tammy Abraham responds to criticism following penalty miss for Chelsea in Super Cup

Tammy Abraham has responded to the abuse he suffered following his penalty shoot-out miss in Chelsea’s European Super Cup defeat to Liverpool last week.

Abraham missed the decisive spot kick on Wednesday night last week, as the Blues missed their chance to win their first piece of silverware of the season.

This saw a number of people criticise the striker online, something that Abraham himself acknowledged in the video below, however he doesn’t seem to have let it affect him if his words are anything to go off.

Tammy Abraham gives the perfect response to the abuse he's had to suffer recently ? pic.twitter.com/fdnJTiNXZi — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 19, 2019

Speaking about the criticism after his penalty miss, Abrham stated “I was getting a bit of abuse, but for me, I’m a positive guy, I don’t listen to the rubbish, or to the people who try to bring people down”.

Abraham’s a very promising, young striker, and it would’ve been horrible to hear that he’d let this abuse affect him, thus it’s great to hear he’s taking no notice of it and carrying on with his career as normal!