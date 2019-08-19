Menu

Video: Jimenez sends £85m Harry Maguire ‘back to Sheffield’ with lovely skill during Manchester United vs Wolves

Manchester United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves forward Raul Jimenez dazzled Harry Maguire with a sensational piece of skill in the early stages of Manchester United’s clash with the Midlands outfit tonight.

It took Raul Jimenez just seven minutes to get the better of Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire, the Mexican star left the former Leicester star scrambling on the floor with a tidy piece of skill.

Jimenez managed to fool Maguire by sending him in the opposite direction with some lovely ball control.

Maguire sealed a marquee move to United this summer, the Sun understand that the Red Devils broke the world record fee for a defender by paying £85m for the England international’s services.

Take a look at Jimenez’s fancy footwork below:

Check out some reaction from fans to Maguire getting beat:

Despite Maguire’s woes early on in the clash, the Red Devils have limited Wolves to just one shot in the entire first-half, as well as dominating with 69% possession.

Anthony Martial handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side the lead in the 27th minute with this superb finish.

That seems like pretty good defending to us…

