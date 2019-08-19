Wolves forward Raul Jimenez dazzled Harry Maguire with a sensational piece of skill in the early stages of Manchester United’s clash with the Midlands outfit tonight.

It took Raul Jimenez just seven minutes to get the better of Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire, the Mexican star left the former Leicester star scrambling on the floor with a tidy piece of skill.

Jimenez managed to fool Maguire by sending him in the opposite direction with some lovely ball control.

Maguire sealed a marquee move to United this summer, the Sun understand that the Red Devils broke the world record fee for a defender by paying £85m for the England international’s services.

Take a look at Jimenez’s fancy footwork below:

Jimenez has now already dribbled past Maguire. Beautiful skills from the underrated striker pic.twitter.com/43BoTNMi3v — NFuruhaug?? #6 (@NFuruhaug_) August 19, 2019

Jimenez slashed 50 mil off maguire price tag pic.twitter.com/RAm0w1Mofm — trev (@mcfcsane) August 19, 2019

Check out some reaction from fans to Maguire getting beat:

That took a while…… — Sam Long (@samlong11) August 19, 2019

Put him on his arse ??? — Thomas Johnston (@Janty20LFC) August 19, 2019

Jimenez dusting Maguire within 8 minutes, and people compare him to VVD smh — Immortal Kop (@TheImmortalKop) August 19, 2019

Career over before it even started — M??(fan) (@suspendedszn5) August 19, 2019

https://publish.twitter.com/?hideConversation=on&query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FRoyalANfield%2Fstatus%2F1163534686406135808&widget=Tweet

When Harry met anyone half decent. — RedNip2019 (@nip2019) August 19, 2019

Jimenez sent Maguire back to Sheffield — ?? (@HassinhoV2) August 19, 2019

Look at how Jimenez deleted Maguire ???? — Yemiojo Samuel (@yemmmyojo) August 19, 2019

Jimenez just floored maguire. So much for £80 milllion pounds. Lol — A Man Has No Name (@GodFatherFigure) August 19, 2019

Despite Maguire’s woes early on in the clash, the Red Devils have limited Wolves to just one shot in the entire first-half, as well as dominating with 69% possession.

Anthony Martial handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side the lead in the 27th minute with this superb finish.

That seems like pretty good defending to us…