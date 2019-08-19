Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba has seen his penalty for the Red Devils saved by Wolves’ Rui Patricio tonight, should Pogba be taken off penalty duties?

In the 66th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash, Paul Pogba won a penalty for the Red Devils after dazzling Wolves captain Conor Coady with a superb piece of skill.

The Frenchman had a quick discussion with teammate Marcus Rashford and was given the blessing to take the penalty that he earned.

Pogba stepped up to take the spot-kick and his effort that was blasted straight down the middle of the goal was saved by Rui Patricio.

United could rue this glorious chance to take the lead.

Check out Pogba’s penalty miss below:

Pogba Missed penalty pic.twitter.com/KWzUcBXB0b — EPL Goal ? (@EPL_goal10) August 19, 2019

Rashford scored with a penalty against Chelsea last week and Pogba’s failed spot-kick tonight will raise a lot of questions.

Should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer assign a designated penalty taker for United?