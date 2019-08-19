Video: Ruben Neves scores stunning goal to draw Wolves level vs Man Utd

Ruben Neves has a habit of scoring superb goals and the Wolves midfielder repeated the magic against Man Utd on Monday night.

The visitors took the lead at Molineux through Anthony Martial in the first half, but they were pegged back just before the hour mark.

As seen in the video below, Neves produced a superb finish from distance as he placed his strike out of reach for David De Gea before the ball went in off the underside of the bar.

The Portuguese international has produced moments of brilliance in the past to score some great goals, and this is certainly up there with the rest.

Having got his side back into the game, they will now be hopeful of going on to win it while United look to bounce back and make it two wins in two to start the new Premier League season.