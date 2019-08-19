Video: Solskjaer on two key factors behind handing Daniel James full Man Utd debut

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained the reasoning behind giving Daniel James his first competitive start for the Red Devils against Wolves.

United will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins to start the new Premier League campaign after they saw off Chelsea last weekend, with James coming off the bench to score their fourth.

However, the summer signing will get the chance to impress from the start at Molineux, with Solskjaer opting to bring him in to replace Andreas Pereira in the starting line-up.

Time will tell whether or not it proves to be a decisive decision to secure a positive result for Man Utd at a ground where they lost twice last season, but the Norwegian tactician has explained why he felt it was the right move to bring the 21-year-old in.

As seen in the video below from his pre-match interview, Solskjaer revealed that James’ pace and work ethic off the ball could be key on Monday night, as the youngster certainly does seem to fit in perfectly into what he’s building at Old Trafford.

Alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, United will have plenty of pace on the counter-attack with James providing an outlet down the wing, while they’ll likely try to press Wolves high up the pitch too and that makes this a sensible switch from Solskjaer.