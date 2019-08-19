Video: What Solskjaer and Rashford said over penalty issue in Man Utd draw

Man Utd were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves on Monday night, although they had the chance to win in the second half after being awarded a penalty.

Unfortunately for the visitors, Paul Pogba saw his spot-kick saved brilliantly by Rui Patricio, and so the Red Devils had to settle for a share of the spoils.

However, that moment sparked controversy and a furious reaction from United legend Gary Neville after the game, as he slammed the uncertainty and lack of leadership over not having one assigned penalty taker.

Further, with Marcus Rashford scoring from the spot last weekend in the win over Chelsea and having a far superior record compared to Pogba, it seemed like a no-brainer to give the England international the duty of taking penalties moving forward.

As per their post-match interviews though, both Solskjaer and Rashford insisted that the two players are both assigned to penalties and it is essentially down to them on the pitch at the time to make the decision on who feels most confident and comfortable to take it.

That arguably is a hugely flawed system in that it leaves it open to a clash in certain situations when both want to take it, while it’s a distraction before the spot-kick itself that they could surely do without as it’s easier to just know and be able to focus as soon as it’s awarded.

Nevertheless, they both seemed happy to justify the system in place and showed no sign of it being discussed moving forward or changed, and that is something that won’t please Neville who was visibly annoyed by it all in the Sky Sports studio when it discussing it after the full-time whistle as it ultimately cost United two points and back-to-back wins to start the new campaign.

"You can see the slides on the powerpoint." Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why Paul Pogba took Man Utd's penalty in their 1-1 draw with Wolves instead of Marcus Rashford. pic.twitter.com/RHvwIFV0iE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 19, 2019