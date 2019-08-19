The football world has been hit with some unfortunate news this evening, Juventus manager and former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has been diagnosed with pneumonia.

According to Juventus’ official website, Maurizio Sarri has been diagnosed with pneumonia, the Italian couldn’t managed Juventus in their pre-season friendly this week after struggling with the flu over the past week.

The former Chelsea boss underwent further medicals tests today after being unable to direct first-team training at Juventus’ training centre earlier.

The 60-year-old returned to his homeland this summer after leading Chelsea to a Europa League triumph and a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

Seeing Sarri win the first trophy of his managerial career with Chelsea last season was really a special moment for fans across the world.

We send our wishes to Sarri and his family after this heartbreaking news.