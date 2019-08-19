Zinedine Zidane has asked Florentino Perez to get rid of striker Luka Jovic just over two months after the Serbian first sealed a move to Real Madrid.

As seen below, Real confirmed the arrival of Jovic on 4th June, however just 76 days later, it seems like the Serb’s time in the Spanish capital could already be over.

According to Don Balon, Inter Milan have submitted a loan offer for the former Eintracht Frankfurt man, and amidst this, Zidane has asked Perez to ditch Jovic ahead of next month’s deadline.

The report also notes that Perez doesn’t want to listen to Zidane’s request, with the Spaniard also ruling out a move to Inter for Jovic.

This seems really unfair on Jovic given that Real have only played one non-pre-season game this term, which ended in them beating Celta Vigo 3-1 at the Balaidos.

The Serbian international showed last term that he’s more than capable of competing against some top quality teams, thus it seems strange for Zidane to be wanting to get rid of the player so soon after he’s joined.

Although Jovic may not get much game time in his first season at the club, the forward will surely find himself starting for Los Blancos more often than not in the future as Karim Benzema approaches the end of his career.

Real fans will be delighted to hear that Perez isn’t interested in letting Jovic leave, a decision that’d be a big mistake for the club to make should they end up letting him go.