Arsenal are ready to offer Pierre Emerick Aubameyang a new deal which includes a significant bonus in order to secure his long-term future.

According to the Daily Mirror, Manchester United were among a number of top European clubs to express an interest in Aubameyang over the summer, with his existing deal at Emirates Stadium set to expire in 2021.

The Gunners managed to retain a key superstar’s services for the time being, but in order to end transfer speculation once and for all, the club are preparing a new contract offer.

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal will offer Aubameyang the chance to earn a significant pay rise through bonuses if the team gets back into the Champions League.

The report states that the Gabon striker currently earns around £200,000 per week at Arsenal, which is £150,000 behind top earner Mesut Ozil, with another mega-contract unlikely to be handed out.

However, Aubameyang will have the opportunity to earn a sizeable extra sum in the form of incentive payments, with Arsenal determined to keep hold of a talismanic player.

The 30-year-old superstar has been sensational in north London since his 2018 move from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 43 goals in 67 games across all competitions.

He has already hit two in two appearances this season, with Arsenal now looking like a force capable of returning to the top four after a strong summer of business in the transfer market.

Aubameyang now has the likes of Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli to help provide him service, with David Luiz and Kieran Tierney also arriving to help bolster Unai Emery’s defence.

Keeping the full squad together in the coming years will be crucial for Arsenal as they aim to return to Europe’s elite competition and challenge for silverware, which is why tying Aubameyang down to fresh terms would be a huge coup for the club in the coming weeks.