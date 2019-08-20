Barcelona have failed with their latest bid to sign wantaway PSG superstar Neymar, can the Catalan giants seal the Brazilian’s return before the window closes?

According to Spanish outlet Cadena Ser, Paris Saint-Germain have rejected Barcelona’s €180m offer to sign Neymar, it’s understood that the Catalan giants offered around €10m as a loan fee with a obligation to buy the Brazilian for around €170-€180m.

Cadena Ser’s report claims that Barcelona expected this bid to be rejected and that the intention of the offer was to encourage Neymar to once again publicly profess his desire to return to the Nou Camp.

French outlet RAC1 state that the French giants are demanding a higher loan fee and an increased permanent option form the La Liga champions.

Barcelona will have to seriously step up their efforts, Diario Gol claim that rivals Real Madrid have now made a potential €220m transfer for Neymar their priority.

Florentino Perez’s side are hoping to sign the attacker by Friday.

Barcelona should be doing all they can to secure Neymar’s signature, the Catalan club have been without a Champions League title since the 2014/15 season and the superstar’s addition would fire them back into top contention for the honours.

Neymar was massively successful during his previous four-year spell with Barcelona, the tricky attacker struck up a devastating partnership with superstars Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

When you add Antoine Griezmann to the mix, Barcelona will have the most frightening attacking quartet in the world.

Neymar is now 27 years old and the forward should be targeting a Ballon d’Or in the coming years, to achieve this he’ll need to win the Champions League and he’ll only be able to do that with his former club.

PSG’s investment in the star has massively failed, the oil-rich club have thrown money into transfers in recent years and they haven’t moved any closer to winning the Champions League.