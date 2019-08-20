Real Madrid have reportedly joined the running to seal the transfer of Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international was also a target for the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool earlier in the summer, though a move didn’t work out as he was deemed too expensive at €75million, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish giants could do with more quality in midfield, with Don Balon noting that Fernandes is being targeted as an alternative to Man Utd’s Paul Pogba, Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen, and Ajax’s Donny van de Beek.

It remains to be seen if Real can succeed where other clubs seemingly failed to agree a deal for Fernandes, but it’s unsurprising that rumours continue to surface linking him with bigger clubs.

The 24-year-old is surely too good to stay at Sporting, with his superb record in terms of goals and assists last season surely showing he’s ready to step up and play in a more competitive league.

Fernandes could have been a good fit for United or Liverpool, even if the latter perhaps didn’t urgently feel the need to strengthen in that area of the pitch for now.

Still, the Premier League duo would surely have liked to have Fernandes as a potential future option, though this becomes less likely if he makes his way to the Bernabeu this summer.