Bundesliga giants double £90m star’s earnings to try and fend off Man United transfer interest

Borussia Dortmund have handed Jadon Sancho a significant pay rise amid ongoing rumours linking the winger with Manchester United.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are leading the race to sign Sancho next summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still in need of a natural right-winger at Old Trafford.

Transfermakrt states that the 19-year-old star is currently worth around £90 million and that price could increase again if he enjoys another stellar season at Westfalenstadion.

Dortmund have now doubled Sancho’s earnings to try and fend off United’s interest, with the English attacker’s wage packet increased from £40,000 per week to £80,000 – as per Bild.

The teenager signed a new deal with the Bundesliga giants last October which is due to run until 2022, which hasn’t been extended, but BVB are hopeful a prized asset will commit to fresh terms before next year’s European Championships.

Sancho enjoyed a superb breakout 2018-19 campaign with Dortmund, contributing 12 goals and 14 assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances to help the team challenge for the title.

Lucien Favre’s side missed out on the domestic trophy after finishing two points behind champions Bayern Munich, but they are expected to fight for silverware once again this term following a strong summer in the transfer market.

Sancho’s continued presence will be vital to Dortmund’s chance of success, but his future will no doubt continue to be a hot topic of speculation as he develops his all-around game.

The England international is exactly the kind of player who could complete Solskjaer’s frontline at the Theatre of Dreams, with his superb dribbling skills, impressive pace and eye for finding openings in the final third of the pitch.

However, Dortmund will not leave Sancho leave without a fight and United may have to play the long game as they continue to pursue one of the finest young players in European football.