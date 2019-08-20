Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly among the clubs pursuing the potential transfer of Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga.

The 16-year-old sensation has made headlines in the last few days after arguably being man of the match for his club as they earned a surprise 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Up against experienced names like Marco Verratti in PSG’s midfield, Camavinga ran the show and set up Rennes’ winner, with Premier League scouts apparently watching.

This is according to the Mail, who list Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City as keeping an eye on the Angolan youngster, while Real Madrid and Barcelona are also credited with an interest.

It certainly looks as though Camavinga has a big future at the highest level of the game, having also featured in Rennes’ first-team last season.

It’s a great start to his career, and if he carries on like this it will not be long before a big name snaps him up.

Arsenal and Tottenham seem particularly good potential destinations for the teenager, with both north London clubs showing in recent times that they’re willing to give chances to talented young players to develop.