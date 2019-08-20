Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has reportedly been given something of a boost as it looks like Michy Batshuayi won’t be sealing a transfer away from the club this summer.

Although the Belgium international is yet to feature for the Blues this season, he could offer Lampard something of a get-out-of-jail-free card after his team’s struggles in front of goal so far this term.

Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham have started out as first choice up front, but Lampard could do with more of a genuine goal threat, and Batshuayi’s record is good, despite never quite establishing himself as a regular starter at Stamford Bridge.

Although it would have made perfect sense for Batshuayi to leave Chelsea this summer, the Evening Standard now report that he’s looking set to fight for his place until at least January.

The 25-year-old surely now deserves a look-in for CFC, with Lampard looking in need of changing something in his team selection – and fast.

The Chelsea legend is a popular figure at the club and will surely get time, but he’s got off to a poor start with two defeats and one draw in his first three competitive matches.