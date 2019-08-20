Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers have admitted to the Portuguese forward making a payment of £300,000 to Kathryn Mayorga, who has accused him of raping her in 2009.

This story has been circulating for around a year now, with Ronaldo denying any wrongdoing, though the Daily Mirror now report on what could be taken as some suspicious behaviour by the former Manchester United player.

As noted by the Mirror, prosecutors have stated there is not enough evidence to charge Ronaldo, while his lawyers have insisted he and Mayorga had consensual sex.

A motion filed on Friday by Ronaldo’s legal team acknowledged a £300,000 payment made to Mayorga, supposedly to “maintain the confidentiality of their dispute”.

It remains to be seen where this saga will go next, but Ronaldo and his family will be hoping that this case may be dying down.

The 34-year-old remains one of the finest footballers on the planet and will be preparing for a big season with Juventus as they put together a squad that could finally be good enough to win the Champions League.