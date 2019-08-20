Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged his old club to launch a transfer bid for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

The Reds had a relatively quiet summer in terms of transfer activity, adding teenage duo Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott to their ranks along with back up goalkeeper Adrian.

Jurgen Klopp didn’t feel the need to make major changes to a squad which won the Champions League last season and his side’s start to the 2019-20 campaign suggests his decision was correct.

Liverpool have picked up Premier League victories over Norwich and Southampton already this term, while also securing more silverware in the form of the UEFA Super Cup, after beating Chelsea in the final on penalties.

Despite their recent success, club legend Carragher has advised Klopp to try and sign Leicester talisman Maddison next year, who has previously been valued at around £60 million – as per Sky Sports.

As per the Mirror, the former Reds defender said on Sky Sports Monday night football: “I think he [Maddison] is the one player outside of the top six who Liverpool should be looking at.

“People have been talking about Coutinho coming back, but obviously that hasn’t happened as he has gone to Bayern Munich, but if you are looking in the Premier League, yes he will cost a lot of money, but he should be the one Liverpool are looking at if you are going to that next step up.”

Sky Sports states that Maddison attracted the attention of a number of top clubs this summer, including Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal, but he ultimately decided to remain at the King Power Stadium for another year.

The England U21 international has made a bright start to the new season, most notably producing a star turn in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge for the Foxes on Sunday.

The 22-year-old’s stock continues to rise with each passing game and Liverpool might be wise to take Carragher’s advice and launch a transfer swoop in 2020, especially if they are fighting it out with Manchester City for the title once again.