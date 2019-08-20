Chelsea fans are celebrating as Callum Hudson-Odoi is pictured back in training via the club’s official Twitter feed.
The exciting young England international shone in the first-team last season before picking up an injury that kept him out of the end of the campaign and the beginning of this one.
CALLUM!!! ? pic.twitter.com/MKdjGTEqNu
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 20, 2019
However, it seems Frank Lampard could soon be able to call upon Hudson-Odoi as he can be seen getting back into the swing of things with his team-mates.
Unsurprisingly, CFC fans are delighted and are mainly singling out Willian as the player they hope he can replace in Lampard’s XI…
No more Willian thank fuck
— Stefan (@Stefan44036341) August 20, 2019
NO WILLIAN ANYMORE ?
— Nebi (@nebiismani) August 20, 2019
We need you sooooooooo badddd, I’m sick of ancient Pedro and Willian
— Hashim (@CFCHash) August 20, 2019
No more Pedro and Willian pls
— Igor (@igor7_11) August 20, 2019
Hurray!!! Willian is going to enjoy the bench soon
— OPTIMUS?SENIOR?? (@JuniorEbong) August 20, 2019
Sell willian, give him the N10 ??
— 3aa (@callme3aa) August 20, 2019
Wake up @willianborges88, it's over. #CHOreturns
— Vidit (@vidit_shah7) August 20, 2019