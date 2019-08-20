Menu

(Photos) “Thank f**k” – Chelsea star back in training after injury and loads fans hope it means the end for one player in particular

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea fans are celebrating as Callum Hudson-Odoi is pictured back in training via the club’s official Twitter feed.

The exciting young England international shone in the first-team last season before picking up an injury that kept him out of the end of the campaign and the beginning of this one.

However, it seems Frank Lampard could soon be able to call upon Hudson-Odoi as he can be seen getting back into the swing of things with his team-mates.

Unsurprisingly, CFC fans are delighted and are mainly singling out Willian as the player they hope he can replace in Lampard’s XI…

More Stories Callum Hudson-Odoi Frank Lampard Willian