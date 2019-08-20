Chelsea fans are celebrating as Callum Hudson-Odoi is pictured back in training via the club’s official Twitter feed.

The exciting young England international shone in the first-team last season before picking up an injury that kept him out of the end of the campaign and the beginning of this one.

However, it seems Frank Lampard could soon be able to call upon Hudson-Odoi as he can be seen getting back into the swing of things with his team-mates.

Unsurprisingly, CFC fans are delighted and are mainly singling out Willian as the player they hope he can replace in Lampard’s XI…

No more Willian thank fuck — Stefan (@Stefan44036341) August 20, 2019

NO WILLIAN ANYMORE ? — Nebi (@nebiismani) August 20, 2019

We need you sooooooooo badddd, I’m sick of ancient Pedro and Willian — Hashim (@CFCHash) August 20, 2019

No more Pedro and Willian pls — Igor (@igor7_11) August 20, 2019

Hurray!!! Willian is going to enjoy the bench soon — OPTIMUS?SENIOR?? (@JuniorEbong) August 20, 2019