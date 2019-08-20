Paris Saint-Germain reportedly don’t want to sell Neymar to Barcelona or Real Madrid until they have a replacement – and that could be bad news for Manchester United.

According to Don Balon, PSG are preparing to try an offer of around €130million for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho – a player they see as a potential future Ballon d’Or winner.

Sancho is certainly a hugely exciting talent, and Don Balon note that he’s also set to be targeted by both Manchester United and Manchester City next summer.

This has also been reported recently by the Daily Mail, as the England international is expected to move on from Dortmund in a year’s time.

The talented 19-year-old seems an ideal fit for most top clubs, and it would no doubt be great to see him return to the Premier League after a spell at City as a youngster.

Sancho would, however, also be a great signing by PSG to boost their bid to become more of a force in the Champions League.

€130m may be too good for Dortmund to turn down, and one imagines PSG fans would love to see Neymar make way for a huge prospect with his best years ahead of him.