Arsenal director Josh Kroenke has appeared to suggest the club will be active in the transfer market again this January after a strong summer.

The Gunners had a hugely disappointing season last term, finishing outside the top four again and missing out at qualifying for the Champions League by losing 4-1 to Chelsea in the Europa League final.

However, they responded by making a number of quality signings in the summer, bringing in Nicolas Pepe, Kieran Tierney and David Luiz, whilst also signing Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid.

Kroenke has discussed in an interview with BBC Sport how that Europa League final defeat sparked the club into life, and promised AFC would be ‘proactive’ again when the transfer window re-opens in the winter.

“As for January, I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” he said.

“We’ve got to evaluate some things in the short term and figure out where we might need to address going forward, so when January does roll around we’re going to be proactive again.”

While the American businessman did not explicitly make it clear if this meant more signings, it could perhaps be taken as a hint at that, with Arsenal fans likely to be pleased at what they’re now hearing from the regime after a difficult few years.