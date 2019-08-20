Juventus have reportedly opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the ambitious transfer of Brazilian superstar Neymar.

Barcelona and Real Madrid also remain interested, though it seems Juve may be pushing ahead of their rivals as they’ve already started discussions over a deal, according to AS.

The Spanish outlet claim Juventus have offered a figure of around €100million to PSG, along with the offer of Paulo Dybala moving to the Parc des Princes as part of the deal.

Barcelona are also preparing a formal offer, according to AS, but this would be a sensational signing by the Italian champions if they can pull it off.

Juventus made a major statement with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, and have done so again this year by bringing in Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax.

The addition of Neymar would be another huge purchase to try to deliver the Champions League title to Turin and put together one of the best squads in world football.

AS claim Gonzalo Higuain is another player the club would likely look to offload if they did succeed in signing Neymar.