Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has shut down rumours that he’ll leave the Reds soon, Manchester United legend Gary Neville claimed the forward was eyeing an exit.

In an interview with American outlet CNN, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has revealed that he’s ‘happy’ with the Reds.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville recently ‘guaranteed’ that the Egyptian superstar would leave Liverpool in the next 12 months.

Neville was speaking alongside Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher on Sky Bet’s ‘The Big Season Debate’.

Here’s what Neville had to say on Salah’s future:

“And Liverpool, Salah’s going to leave in the next 12 months, I can see it already.”

“He [Carragher] knows, he won’t say it.”

“Salah will leave, he will, I can absolutely guarantee it, I can see it, you can feel it, you can smell it, you know when a player’s like…”

Salah has taken the Premier League by storm since his return, the Egyptian has won consecutive Golden Boots and he’s established himself as a global sports star.

To put Salah’s recent achievements into context, the forward was recently chosen as one of just six cover stars for TIME magazine’s prestigious list of the world’s most influential people.

Here’s how Salah silenced rumours regarding his future:

“I’m happy at Liverpool,”

“I’m happy in the city — I love the fans and they love me. I’m happy at the club.”

Liverpool fans will be happy to see that Salah has closed the book on rumours linking him with an Anfield exit, the Reds faithful will also love that the Egyptian’s statement rubbishes Neville’s claims.

There’s no denying that Salah is currently one of the best footballers on the planet and the 27-year-old will be aiming to help fire Liverpool past Manchester City to the league title this season, as well as defending the Reds’ Champions League trophy.