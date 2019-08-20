Manchester United co-chairmen Joel and Avram Glazer reportedly blocked Marcos Rojo’s transfer to Everton late on this summer.

The Argentine has struggled during his time at Old Trafford and makes sense as a player the club might want to shift, especially after signing Harry Maguire in defence this summer.

However, despite Rojo having a move to Everton all agreed, the Glazers blocked it at the last minute as they feared strengthening a team who could challenge Man Utd’s place in the top six this season, according to the Times.

This is unlikely to go down well with Red Devils supporters, with Rojo showing himself to be some way off the standard required for a big club.

And for a team of United’s size to be fearing a side like Everton also looks extremely negative and cautious, with fans likely to be demanding a top four finish at the very least this season.

While there’s no doubt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad is not in the best shape and probably likely to be some way behind Liverpool and Man City again this term, they still have the players to compete with, and arguably do better than the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea.