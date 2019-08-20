Lazio have opened talks with Fernando Llorente’s representatives to discuss a possible transfer and could now beat Manchester United to his signature.

According to The Sun, United have expressed an interest in the former Tottenham striker, who left the north London club upon the expiration of his contract earlier this summer.

The Red Devils could soon be short on options up front, with Alexis Sanchez touted for a loan switch to Inter Milan – as per BBC Sport – to potentially reunite with Romelu Lukaku, who swapped Old Trafford for the San Siro on deadline day.

Llorente would be a smart addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ranks and he can be brought in for nothing, but United are now facing stiff competition for his services.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Serie A giants Lazio have opened negotiations with the ex-Premier League star’s entourage, with United now in danger of missing out on a deal.

The Italian publication states that Fiorentina, Inter and Napoli are also interested in Llorente, but Lazio are now thought to be in pole position to finalise a transfer.

This latest news will surely come as a blow to United supporters, who may have been frustrated by the club’s lack of investment in attacking players during the summer market.

Solskjaer did sign Welsh winger Daniel James, along with English defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire, but he decided not to bring in replacements for Lukaku and Ander Herrera.

Llorente, 34, proved to be a useful asset off the bench for Spurs during his time at the club and he could do a similar job at Old Trafford, serving as a backup striker behind Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The Sun reports that the Spaniard favours a move to United, which means Solskjaer could still secure a deal, but at the moment, Italy looks like his most likely next destination.